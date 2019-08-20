|
NEWMAN
JULIAN SAMUEL
On August 17, 2019. Beloved son of Nancy Newman and Jonathan Newman; dear brother of Shane, Jonathan Jr. and Leigh Newman; Devoted grandson of Hon. Sandra Schultz Newman and the late Julius Newman and the late Seena and Stephen Marcus. Services and Interment are private. Shiva will be observed at the home of Jonathan Newman Tuesday and Wednesday only. Contributions in his memory may be made to Phila. Phillies Charities, www.mlb.com/phillies/community/phillies-charities.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 20, 2019