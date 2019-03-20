MICHAELS

JULIE M. (nee Jagodzinski)

On November 21, 2018 in Sandgate, Vermont at age 78. Julie was born and raised in Chester, PA. She was the beloved wife of 45 years of Thomas Michaels. Sister of Nancy Borkowski, Msgr. John Jagodzinski, James Jagodzinski, Mary Sims, sister-in-law of Ruth Ingandela, and aunt of many nieces and nephews. Following her graduation from Notre Dame High School, Moylan, Julie lived 14 years as a member of the Sisters of St. Felix of Cantalice (Felicians), during which time she taught in elementary and high schools, earning a B.A. from Seton Hall University and a Master's Degree from Manhattan College. She then spent more than 30 years as a history teacher and administrator at St. John Vianney HS, Holmdel, NJ. A Memorial Mass will be offered in celebration of Julie's life on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 12 Noon at St. Katharine of Siena Church, Wayne, PA. Relatives and friends may call after 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, an offering to VNA Hospice, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701 would be very much appreciated. (610) 989-9600. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com





Published on Philly.com on Mar. 20, 2019