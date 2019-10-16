Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Fluehr Funeral Home
864 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
(215) 639-3130
JUNE LACOVARA
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Jerome’s Church
Holme Ave and Stanford St
Philadelphia, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Jerome’s Church
Holme Ave and Stanford St
Philadelphia, PA
JUNE K. (Batty) LACOVARA


1930 - 2019
JUNE K. (Batty) LACOVARA Notice
LACOVARA
JUNE K. (nee Batty)
On October 12, 2019, Beloved wife of the late John P. Lacovara; devoted mother of Eileen, John J., James F. (Wendy) Lacovara and the late Stephen (Bonnie); sister of James Batty; also survived by 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Saturday, from 9:00 to 10:30 A.M. at St. Jerome's Church Holme Ave and Stamford St., Phila., PA. 19136, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Int. Private.

FLUEHR FH, Bensalem
215-639-31309

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 16, 2019
