|
|
LACOVARA
JUNE K. (nee Batty)
On October 12, 2019, Beloved wife of the late John P. Lacovara; devoted mother of Eileen, John J., James F. (Wendy) Lacovara and the late Stephen (Bonnie); sister of James Batty; also survived by 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Saturday, from 9:00 to 10:30 A.M. at St. Jerome's Church Holme Ave and Stamford St., Phila., PA. 19136, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Int. Private.
FLUEHR FH, Bensalem
215-639-31309
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 16, 2019