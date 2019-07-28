Home

Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-6303
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church Chapel
JUNE L. ADELHELM


1920 - 2019
JUNE L. ADELHELM Notice
ADELHELM
JUNE L.


Of Wynnewood, PA, widow of the late Raymond H. Adelhelm, died at age 99, July 19th, 2019. She is survived by her son William C. Adelhelm (Paula), daughters Helen Adelhelm and Hildi (Kelly) Steuart, five grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. Her Memorial Service will be held in the Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church Chapel 11 A.M. Sat., Aug. 24th, 2019. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church Fine Arts Reserve Fund. The joy in her voice will live on in our hearts.
Published on Philly.com on July 28, 2019
