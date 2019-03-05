Home

JUNE T. (nee McEnery)
March 2, 2019, age 98, Beloved wife of the late Joseph A.; devoted mother of June Haberkern (late Jeff), James, Joanie Rothman (late Phil), John J., and the late Joseph A., Jr.; also survived by 7 grand-children, 11 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing and Funeral Friday, 9:30 to 10:45 A.M., Resurrection of Our Lord Church, 2000 Shelmire Ave., followed by Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Int. Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to SPCA, 350 E. Erie Ave., Phila. PA 19134, would be appreciated.

