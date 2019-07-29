Home

Shiva
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
the home of her daughter and son-in-law
of Center City Philadelphia. Beloved wife of 53 years to the late Alfred Waber. June grew up in Manchester, England, and with her sister and mother lived through the bombings of World War II. She and her late mother and sister emigrated to the United States in the 1950s where she came to meet and love her late husband Alfred and came to love her adopted home Philadelphia. The love of June's life was her family. In particular, June and Alfred loved and adored their daughter Lizabeth Raynes, son-in-law Stephen Raynes, and their two beloved granddaughters, Lily Ann Raynes and Katie Raynes. She was a woman of immense grace, humor, and kindness to those whom she knew and to strangers on the street. With her sweet English accent and kind touch, she lit up many a room. She enjoyed her extended family, dear friends, bridge, and an Appletini. Her passing was sudden and comes one day before the anniversary of her late beloved husband Alfred's passing. In addition to her daughter, son-inlaw, and two granddaughters, she is survived by one niece and four nephews. The funeral will be private for immediate family. Relatives and friends are welcome to observe shiva at the home of her daughter and son-in-law on Tuesday, July 30th from 5 to 8. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the charity of the contributor's choice.

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on July 29, 2019
