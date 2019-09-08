Home

Angelone Funeral Homes Inc
501 N Easton Rd
Willow Grove, PA 19090
(215) 659-0202
of Huntingdon Valley, PA., age 61, passed away on September 6, 2019; dearest daughter of Robert Sr. and the late Catherine (nee Reynolds) Schuck; beloved wife of William; loving mother of Kevin (Gabi) and Chris Stewart; dear sister of Barbara (Chuck) Ball, Bob (Nancy) Schuck, Joan (Rick) Lutzow, Frank (Julie) Schuck, and Andrea (Bob) Cervone; Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Wednesday morning from 9:30 to 11:00 A.M., followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M., at St. Christopher Church, 13301 Proctor Rd., Phila. (Somerton), 19116. Interment St. John Neumann Cemetery. Donations in her memory can be made to the Penn Hospice Development Office, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Phila, PA. 19104.

ANGELONE F.H. INC.
www.angelonefuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 8, 2019
