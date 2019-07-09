Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
215-637-1414
For more information about
KAREN RYNKEWICZ
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:45 PM
the Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
8:00 PM
the Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KAREN RYNKEWICZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KAREN ANN RYNKEWICZ


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KAREN ANN RYNKEWICZ Notice
RYNKEWICZ
KAREN ANN


Passed away July 6, 2019, at the age of 59. Daughter of the late Mary (nee Schwartz) and the late Thomas Rynkewicz, Sr. Beloved sister of Robert (Karen Beth) Rynkewicz and the late Thomas, Jr. and Denise Marie Rynkewicz. Loving aunt of Jaret Thomas. She is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday evening 6 to 7:45 P.M. at the BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.), Phila. PA 19114 follow by her Funeral Service at 8 P.M. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 30 S. 17th St., Suite 800, Phila., PA 19103 would be appreciated.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burns Funeral Home
Download Now