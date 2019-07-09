|
|
RYNKEWICZ
KAREN ANN
Passed away July 6, 2019, at the age of 59. Daughter of the late Mary (nee Schwartz) and the late Thomas Rynkewicz, Sr. Beloved sister of Robert (Karen Beth) Rynkewicz and the late Thomas, Jr. and Denise Marie Rynkewicz. Loving aunt of Jaret Thomas. She is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday evening 6 to 7:45 P.M. at the BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.), Phila. PA 19114 follow by her Funeral Service at 8 P.M. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 30 S. 17th St., Suite 800, Phila., PA 19103 would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on July 9, 2019