RABIN
KAREN DOLORES
(nee Cooper)
On August 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leonard. Loving mother of Debra Rabin and David Rabin. Devoted grand-mother of Asa and Alexander.
Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Thursday, 11 A.M. precisely, at Emeth Shalom Cemetery (Sec. A), Pleasantville, NJ. Shiva will be observed at her late residence. Contributions in her memory may be made to your local Animal Shelter or the , 399 Market St., Ste. 102, Phila., PA 19106.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 28, 2019