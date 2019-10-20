|
ARCO
KAREN L.
Age 66, of Abington, passed away January 20, 2019. Sister of Richard (Cheryl) Arco and Barbara (George) Arco, she is the beloved friend of Mary Duross. She is also survived by many cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Service Saturday October 26, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at FITZPATRICK FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Old York Rd. Abington where the familiy will receive guests from 10:00 A.M. until service time. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory to Rau Animal Hospital, 2135 Jenkintown Rd. Glenside, PA 19038 or the ASPCA, 1006 Edge Hill Rd. Abington, PA 19001 would be appreciated by the family.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 20, 2019