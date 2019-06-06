Home

Dinan Funeral Home
1923 Spring Garden St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
(215) 563-3655
GONSKI
KAREN M.
June 2, 2019. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Henry Gonski. She is survived by her stepdaughter, Susanne Gonski; 3 nephews, Brian Bennett, Paul Bennett (Marcy), and Martin Bennett; niece, Kerry Bennett and sister-in-law Laurie Bennett.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Service 11 A.M., Saturday, June 8th, at DINAN FUNERAL HOME, 1921-23 Spring Garden St., Phila., 215-563-3655. A Viewing will be held Saturday morning from 10 to 11 A.M. Interment private.
Published on Philly.com on June 6, 2019
