MANNING
KAREN M. (nee Marcinek)
Age 65, of Drexel Hill, PA passed away April 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert "Bob" M.; loving mother of Kathleen (Michael) Donohue, Kevin M. (Heather), Rachael M. (Chris) Mattioni, Maria (Sean) Rose, Theresa L. (Nick) Narcise; sister of Joseph (Kathy) Marcinek, Matthew (Lorraine) Marcinek, Mary Louise Smith and Andrew (Tina) Marcinek. Grandmom to 12 grand-children. Predeceased by John and Janet (nee Fagan) Marcinek. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday, April 16, 6:30 P.M. and Wednesday 11 A.M. O'LEARY FUNERAL HOME, 640 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA 19064. Her Funeral Mass 1 P.M. St. Charles Borromeo 3422 Dennison Ave. Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Int. SS Peter & Paul Cem. Donations can be made in her memory to St Charles Borromeo.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 14, 2019