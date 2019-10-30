Home

George R. Rivet Funeral Home
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH 03054
(603) 424-5530
KAREN ERICKSON
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Merrimack Valley Baptist Church
517 Boston Post Road
Merrimack, NH
54, of Mont Vernon, NH, passed away on Friday, October 18th, 2019, at Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston, MA, after a period of declining health.
She was born in Philadelphia, PA on November 1st, 1964 to Benjamin and Elizabeth (Foder) Broomhead of Cinnaminson, NJ. She was raised in Philadelphia, graduated from St. Hubert High School and received her Nursing degree from Pennsylvania State University (Penn State).
Karen volunteered in the cafeteria at South Merrimack Christian Academy as well as a nurse at Merrimack Valley Baptist Church's Vacation Bible School for many years.
Karen was predeceased by her 2 brothers, Tim and Ron Broomhead.
Along with her parents, Karen will be forever remembered and loved by her husband of fifteen years, Michael Erickson; 2 children, Maria Young and Michael Erickson; a sister, Renae Lubitsky, along with several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Merrimack Valley Baptist Church, 517 Boston Post Road, Merrimack on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019, at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Karen's memory can be made to South Merrimack Christian Academy, Attn: David Deselle, 517 Boston Post Rd., Merrimack, NH 03054.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 30, 2019
