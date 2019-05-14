|
ROSSI
KAREN (nee DiGuglielmo)
May 12, 2019. Beloved wife of Carmen Rossi. Devoted mother of Cara (Bill) Lowther, Carmen (Jade) Rossi, Tricia (the late Bernie) Varallo and Jamie (Dave) Rossi. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 2 great-great grandsons. Sister of Laura Markhorst, Anthony DiGuglielmo and the late Billy DiPonziano. Sister-in-law of Elizabeth DiPonziano. Also survived by her many loving nieces, nephews and adopted children. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation with her Family WEDNESDAY 9:30 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. Broad St. Service to begin at 11 A.M. (at Funeral Home). Int. will be private. In lieu of flowers, family requests contri-butions be made in her memory to Pennsylvania SPCA, 350 E. Erie Ave., Phila., PA 19134.
Published on Philly.com on May 14, 2019