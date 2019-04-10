Home

POWERED BY

Services
Craft Funeral Home Of Erdenheim Inc
814 Bethlehem Pike
Erdenheim, PA 19038
(215) 233-2231
Resources
More Obituaries for KARL MOHR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KARL MOHR

Notice Condolences Flowers

KARL MOHR Notice
MOHR
KARL
April 7, 2019, age 99. Beloved husband of the late Christel (nee Parlowskei). Loving father to Joachim, Brigitte, Bernhard, Frank, and the late Wolfgang Mohr. Grandfather of 5 and great grandfather of 4. He will also be missed by his dear friend Barbra Shupp. Relatives and friends are invited to Karl's Viewing Friday, April 12th, 10 to 11 A.M. CRAFT FUNERAL HOME OF ERDENHEIM, 814 Bethlehem Pike. His Funeral Service to follow 11 A.M. Interment Hillside Cemetery.


logo

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now