MOHR
KARL
April 7, 2019, age 99. Beloved husband of the late Christel (nee Parlowskei). Loving father to Joachim, Brigitte, Bernhard, Frank, and the late Wolfgang Mohr. Grandfather of 5 and great grandfather of 4. He will also be missed by his dear friend Barbra Shupp. Relatives and friends are invited to Karl's Viewing Friday, April 12th, 10 to 11 A.M. CRAFT FUNERAL HOME OF ERDENHEIM, 814 Bethlehem Pike. His Funeral Service to follow 11 A.M. Interment Hillside Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 10, 2019