102, May 27, 2019. Wife of the late Morris "Marty" for 70 years. Mother of Ivan (Jayne) and Bernard (Judith) Galtman. Sister of Edith Weller. Also survived by 8 Grandchildren, 23 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great-Great Grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Wednesday 12 Noon precisely at Montefiore Cem., Jenkintown, PA (Sec. 1). Shiva will be observed Wed. and Thurs. at the home of Bernard and Judith Galtman. Shiva will be observed Thurs. at the home of Ivan and Jayne Galtman. Contributions in her memory may be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053, www.samaritannj.org or to a .

Published on Philly.com on May 28, 2019
