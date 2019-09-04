Home

Schneider Funeral Home
431 North York Road
Hatboro, PA 19040-2088
(215) 672-0660
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
321 Witmer Road
Horsham, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
321 Witmer Road
Horsham, PA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Lawnview Cemetery Rockledge
1934 - 2019
KATHARINA EPPINGER Notice
EPPINGER
KATHARINA
85, died August 30, 2019. She is survived by a son, Nick (Colleen); a daughter, Linda C. Hampson (Patrick); 6 grand-children, Nick, Fran, Katie, Colleen, Brian and Matt.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing on Thurs., Sept. 5, after 10 A.M., in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 321 Witmer Rd., Horsham, followed by Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Int. Lawnview Cemetery, Rockledge. Memorials in Katharina's memory St. Joseph's Manor Benevolence Fund, 521 Moredon Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006.

schneiderfuneralhome.net

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 4, 2019
