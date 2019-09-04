|
|
EPPINGER
KATHARINA
85, died August 30, 2019. She is survived by a son, Nick (Colleen); a daughter, Linda C. Hampson (Patrick); 6 grand-children, Nick, Fran, Katie, Colleen, Brian and Matt.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing on Thurs., Sept. 5, after 10 A.M., in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 321 Witmer Rd., Horsham, followed by Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Int. Lawnview Cemetery, Rockledge. Memorials in Katharina's memory St. Joseph's Manor Benevolence Fund, 521 Moredon Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006.
schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 4, 2019