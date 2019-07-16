Home

Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Cecilia Church
535 Rawn St.
Phila, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Cecilia Church
535 Rawn St.
Phila, PA
View Map
KATHARINA (Knorr) ETZL

KATHARINA (Knorr) ETZL Notice
ETZL
KATHARINA (nee Knorr)
On July 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Julius. Devoted mother of Julius (Susan) and Joanne Etzl. Loving grandmother of Heather Hartwell (Jason), Gwendolyn and Christina Etzl. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thurs. 9:30 A.M. at St. Cecilia Church, 535 Rawn St., Phila., PA. 19111 followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to , Grand Central Station P.O. BOX 4777 New York, NY. 10163 would be appreciated.

Published on Philly.com on July 16, 2019
