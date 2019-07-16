|
ETZL
KATHARINA (nee Knorr)
On July 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Julius. Devoted mother of Julius (Susan) and Joanne Etzl. Loving grandmother of Heather Hartwell (Jason), Gwendolyn and Christina Etzl. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thurs. 9:30 A.M. at St. Cecilia Church, 535 Rawn St., Phila., PA. 19111 followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to , Grand Central Station P.O. BOX 4777 New York, NY. 10163 would be appreciated.
www.wackermanfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on July 16, 2019