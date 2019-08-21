|
SHEPHERD
KATHERINE A. (nee Karle)
August 17, 2019. Wife of the late John T. Shepherd; mother of John Thomas Shepherd Jr., Michael Shepherd and the late Steven Shepherd; also survived by one granddaughter, Olivia Shepherd; sister of Anne Monahan. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday, 9 A.M., at St. Martin of Tours (Lower) Church, 5450 Roosevelt Blvd., and to her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
(JOSEPH A. QUINN INC.)
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 21, 2019