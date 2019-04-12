WEBER

KATHERINE CECELIA

Of Haverford, passed away in 2018, at the age of 43. To those who knew her, you probably recall something Katherine said or did that makes you laugh out loud or brings a smile to your face. She loved to travel and has done photography on her trips, notably in Guatemala, Cuba and many places in Europe. Some of her best photos were taken here in the US, of everyday objects. She was a fan of the photo series, and a favorite was her "Abandoned Mattress" series, of mattresses placed on curbs. Her photos have been displayed in juried exhibitions in Philadelphia galleries, including Da Vinci Art Alliance, The Plastic Club, The Great Far Beyond and Off the Wall Gallery. She was a semi-finalist in the 91st Annual International Competition at The Print Center in Philadelphia.

Katherine earned a bachelor's degree in philosophy from Bloomsburg University and a master's degree in philosophy from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh. She was pursuing a PhD in philosophy at Duquesne until 2014, and taught under-graduate and online philosophy classes there. She studied in Tanzania and at the Goethe Institute in Heidelberg. Her focus was Nietzsche and contem-porary continental philosophy.

Katherine was an artist, philoso-pher, teacher, writer, daughter, sister and friend. She will be missed greatly.

