LANDERS
KATHERINE "KAY" (nee Kiely),
Age 94, on October 7, 2019. Wife of the late Joseph J. Landers. Mother of Nancy, John (Sue), Richard (Mary B.), Jim (Lesley Fredericks), Joe (Mary D.), Mary K. (Stewart Dohrman). Also survived by her loving companion Sol Stark and her daughter-in-law Gina Rondinelli, 11 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends may call at St. Catherine of Siena R.C. Church, 321 Witmer Rd., Horsham, PA 19044, Friday, Oct. 11th at 10AM. Funeral Mass 11AM. Interment will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to a .
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 8, 2019