Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-6303
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
The Church of the Redeemer
230 Pennswood Road
Bryn Mawr, PA
KATHERINE MANLY BELL

KATHERINE MANLY BELL
BELL
KATHERINE MANLY


Beloved wife and mother, died on July 9, 2019 after a courageous year long battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 69 years old. Kathie is survived by her husband of 36 years, Jeffrey Graham Bell; her sons, Jeffrey Sawyer Bell and James Graham Bell; and her step daughter, Whitney Bell Corbett. She is the proud grand-mother of Austin Graham Corbett, Connor Keegan Corbett, and Adeline Margot Bell. She is also survived by her siblings, James Sawyer Manly, Elizabeth Manly Jernigan, and Margaret Manly Graddy. Her Funeral Service will be held at The Church of the Redeemer, 230 Pennswood Road, Bryn Mawr, PA, at 2 P.M., on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Her burial will be private in the Churchyard. A Memorial Service in Raleigh, NC, will be scheduled in the near future. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Church of the Redeemer.

www.chadwickmckinney.com

Published on Philly.com on July 12, 2019
