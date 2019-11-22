Home

Wackerman Funeral Home
8060 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
(215) 342-5200
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Martin of Tours Church
5450 Roosevelt Blvd.
Phila, PA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Martin of Tours Church
KATHLEEN A. (Trinkner) BOOTH

KATHLEEN A. (Trinkner) BOOTH Notice
BOOTH
KATHLEEN A. (nee Trinkner)
On Nov. 19, 2019. Beloved wife of Bernard F., devoted mother of Vanessa Amodei (Michael Garvey), Giuliano B. Amodei (Jasmine Elum), Matthew Booth (Cynthia Perry), Kathryn Walsh (John) and the late Bridget Booth, loving grand-mother of Samantha, Giuliano, Sean, Marissa, Michael and Mason, dear great grandmother of Sebastian and Lucas, sister of the late Karen Trinkner. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday 9 A.M. St. Martin of Tours Church, 5450 Roosevelt Blvd., Phila., PA 19124 followed by Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory to ALS. Assoc., Greater Phila. Chapter, 321 Norristown Rd., Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002 would be appreciated.

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 22, 2019
