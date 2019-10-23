|
BRODERICK
KATHLEEN ANN
October 21, 2019, of Bryn Mawr PA. Beloved daughter of the late Edward and Marie Clark Broderick. Survived by her sister, Sr. Mary Broderick, SHCJ. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation Fri., Oct. 25, from 6:30 to 8 P.M., at Holy Child School at Rosemont, 1344 Montgomery Ave., Rosemont PA, please use Wendover Rd. entrance of Broderick Hall, or to a Visitation on Saturday, from 10 to 11 A.M., with Funeral Mass, at 11 A.M., at St. Thomas of Villanova Chapel, 1229 E. Lancaster Ave., Rosemont PA. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Society of the Holy Child of Jesus, Holy Child Center Fund, 1341 Mont-gomery Ave., Rosemont PA 19010.
McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore
mcconaghyfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 23, 2019