|
|
DALY
KATHLEEN (nee Brogan)
April 5, 2019. Age 107. Born in Ballina, Co. Mayo, Ireland. Beloved wife of the late Dennis Daly; mother of Kathleen Kneafsey (the late Jack of Tulsa OK), Dennis and Mary Daly, Emily Gallagher (the late Edward T.) and predeceased by daughter, Sr. Sally Daly, S.S.J. Proud grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 19.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 13th, at St. Cecilia Church, 535 Rhawn St., Phila. PA 19111, at 10:30 A.M. where friends may call after 9:30 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mom's memory to Sisters of St. Joseph, St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown PA 19031, or Generation Life, 590 Snyder Ave., West Chester PA 19382, would be appreciated.
(JOSEPH A. QUINN INC.)
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 9, 2019