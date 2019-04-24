Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for KATHLEEN McCALLISTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHLEEN E. (Ellison) McCALLISTER

Notice Condolences Flowers

KATHLEEN E. (Ellison) McCALLISTER Notice
McCALLISTER
KATHLEEN E. (nee Ellison)
Passed away April 19, 2019, at the age of 81. Wife of the late George K. McCallister, she is the loving mother of Megan Greenberg (Greg), Thomas E. (Donna), George K. Jr., Rosemary Bostard (Chris) and the late Michael McCallister. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, one great-grand-child and 2 sisters, Joan Murphy and Sandra Flynn. Relatives and friends are invited to call Friday, April 26, 2019 from 10 to 11:30 A.M., at FITZPATRICK FUNERAL HOME, 1500 York Rd., Abington PA, where her Funeral Service will be at 11:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105 would be appreciated by the family.

www.fitzpatrickabington.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.