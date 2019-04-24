|
McCALLISTER
KATHLEEN E. (nee Ellison)
Passed away April 19, 2019, at the age of 81. Wife of the late George K. McCallister, she is the loving mother of Megan Greenberg (Greg), Thomas E. (Donna), George K. Jr., Rosemary Bostard (Chris) and the late Michael McCallister. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, one great-grand-child and 2 sisters, Joan Murphy and Sandra Flynn. Relatives and friends are invited to call Friday, April 26, 2019 from 10 to 11:30 A.M., at FITZPATRICK FUNERAL HOME, 1500 York Rd., Abington PA, where her Funeral Service will be at 11:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105 would be appreciated by the family.
