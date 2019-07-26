Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
215-637-1414
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Martha Church
1935 - 2019
Passed away peacefully with her family at her bedside on July 24, 2019. Cass was the loving wife of the late James E. Hilton, Sr. and the mother of James (Barb), Cheryl (Pete Alpaugh) and the late Kathleen Campbell. One of her greatest joys was being a constant in the lives of her grandchildren James Hilton, Daniel Campbell (Nicole), Kathleen Ulrich (Keith), Cassidy, Will, and Caleb Alpaugh, and the late James Campbell. She was also blessed with three great grandchildren who were lucky to have her Aubrey, Owen, and Liam Ulrich. Cass will be missed by many including her sisters Anna Mae, Margaret, Gale, Patsy, and Theresa. Please join us in celebrating her life Monday morning, 8:30-10:15 A.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.) Phila., PA 19114. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. St. Martha Church. Interment Resurrection Cem.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on July 26, 2019
