BOTT
KATHLEEN M. (nee Brady)
Suddenly September 5, 2019 of Hatboro. Beloved wife of Frank, devoted mother of Rebecca Erb (Bob) and Rachel. Loving grandmother of Mackenzie, Riley and Rowan. Sister of Susan Kerins and Jay Brady. Family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday Sept. 12th from 9 to 10:45 A.M. at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 856 Euclid Ave., Warrington, PA 18976, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Support Community of Greater Philadelphia, 200 Kirk Rd. Warminster, PA 18974.
Services entrusted to JOSEPH J. MCGOLDRICK FUNERAL HOME. Condolences: www.mcgoldrickfh.com.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 10, 2019