Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Holy Family Church
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Church
KATHLEEN M. (Lindsey) GORMAN

KATHLEEN M. (Lindsey) GORMAN Notice
GORMAN
KATHLEEN M. (nee Lindsey)


of Roxborough. March 22, 2019. Age 87. Wife of the late Bartholomew Gorman. Mother of Mary Jane Hannon (Robert), Kathy Paugh (Edward), Susan Clegg (Rich), Bart Gorman (Carol). Grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Sister of the late Anna Maurer. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing on Tuesday, March 26 from 7 to 9 P.M. at KOLLER FUNERAL HOME. Viewing will also be held at 8:30 A.M. at Holy Family Church on Wednesday, March 27. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. Interment is in George Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Compassus Hospice at compassuslivingfoundation.org or , Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St. Suite 102, Phila, Pa 19106. Share condolences at www.kollerfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 25, 2019
