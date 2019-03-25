|
of Roxborough. March 22, 2019. Age 87. Wife of the late Bartholomew Gorman. Mother of Mary Jane Hannon (Robert), Kathy Paugh (Edward), Susan Clegg (Rich), Bart Gorman (Carol). Grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Sister of the late Anna Maurer. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing on Tuesday, March 26 from 7 to 9 P.M. at KOLLER FUNERAL HOME. Viewing will also be held at 8:30 A.M. at Holy Family Church on Wednesday, March 27. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. Interment is in George Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Compassus Hospice at compassuslivingfoundation.org or , Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St. Suite 102, Phila, Pa 19106. Share condolences at www.kollerfuneralhome.com
