O'LEARY
KATHLEEN M. (nee Schu)
On Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the age of 77, of Ann's Choice Community. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F.; loving mother of Kathleen (Michael) Frankowski, Joseph (Laura) and James (Kelley) O'Leary. Sister of Robert, William (Helene), Brian, Elaine Walker (James), John, the late Rosemary Benton and the late James (Jean) Schu. She was the dear Grandmom of 7. Kathy was a 1960 graduate of Cardinal Dougherty HS. She loved the Ann's Choice Community and was involved in many activities there. Relatives and friends are invited to a celebration of Kathy's life, Thursday, July 18, 2019 10 - 11 A.M. at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 321 Witmer Road, Horsham, PA and to participate in her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations to Ann's Choice Benevolent Fund, 30000 Ann's Choice Way, Warminster PA 18974 would be appreciated by the family. Arr. By:
THE DECKER FUNERAL HOME
Published on Philly.com on July 16, 2019