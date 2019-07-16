Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for KATHLEEN O'LEARY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHLEEN M. (Schu) O'LEARY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KATHLEEN M. (Schu) O'LEARY Notice
O'LEARY
KATHLEEN M. (nee Schu)


On Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the age of 77, of Ann's Choice Community. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F.; loving mother of Kathleen (Michael) Frankowski, Joseph (Laura) and James (Kelley) O'Leary. Sister of Robert, William (Helene), Brian, Elaine Walker (James), John, the late Rosemary Benton and the late James (Jean) Schu. She was the dear Grandmom of 7. Kathy was a 1960 graduate of Cardinal Dougherty HS. She loved the Ann's Choice Community and was involved in many activities there. Relatives and friends are invited to a celebration of Kathy's life, Thursday, July 18, 2019 10 - 11 A.M. at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 321 Witmer Road, Horsham, PA and to participate in her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations to Ann's Choice Benevolent Fund, 30000 Ann's Choice Way, Warminster PA 18974 would be appreciated by the family. Arr. By:

THE DECKER FUNERAL HOME

Published on Philly.com on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.