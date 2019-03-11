Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for KATHLEEN RAKUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHLEEN M. (McLaughlin) RAKUS

Notice Condolences Flowers

KATHLEEN M. (McLaughlin) RAKUS Notice
RAKUS
KATHLEEN M. (nee McLaughlin)


March 7, 2019. Beloved wife of 64 years to Thomas, she is the devoted mother of Mary, Daniel, Michael (Kathy), and John (Carolyn); loving grand-mom of Colleen, Meghan, Shauna, and Sammy. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wednesday, 9:00 to 10:15 A.M., St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in her memory would be appreciated.
www.burnsfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.