RAKUS
KATHLEEN M. (nee McLaughlin)
March 7, 2019. Beloved wife of 64 years to Thomas, she is the devoted mother of Mary, Daniel, Michael (Kathy), and John (Carolyn); loving grand-mom of Colleen, Meghan, Shauna, and Sammy. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wednesday, 9:00 to 10:15 A.M., St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in her memory would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 11, 2019