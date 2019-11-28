|
|
STARKEY
KATHLEEN M.
91, formerly of Pitman, NJ, passed away on Nov. 23, 2019 surrounded by loving family.
LEGACYBorn and raised in Philadelphia, PA, Kathleen lived in Pitman for 17 years. A friendly lady, Kathleen enjoyed socializing and made friends easily. She was headstrong, set in her ways and enjoyed listening to music, especially Big Band and Frank Sinatra.
FAMILYBeloved mother of Nancy Starkey, Maryann (George) Litty, George Starkey and William Starkey; loving grand-mother of 8 and great grand-mother of many loving great grandchildren and predeceased by her siblings, John Young, Nancy Spear and Frances Sosna.
FAREWELL TRIBUTEViewing on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, 10:00 - 11:00 A.M. at THE MCGUINNESS FUNERAL HOME, 573 Egg Harbor Road, Sewell, NJ. Funeral Ceremony at 11:00 A.M. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 28, 2019