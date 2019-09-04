|
|
WHITEHEAD
KATHLEEN M. (nee McDonald)
Age 82, on September 1, 2019. Dear mother of Robert (Debra), and Stephen; grandmother of Sean Ryan, and Shannon; sister of Joseph J. McDonald (Barbara). Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Mass Saturday, 11 A.M., St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Interment private. Donations in Kathleen's memory can be made to Sisters of Divine Adoration (Pink Sisters), Convent of Divine Love, 2212 Green St., Phila., PA 19130, or Sisters of I.H.M., Villa Maria House of Studies, 1145 King Road, Malvern, PA 19355.
RUFFENACH F.H.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 4, 2019