MARSHALL
KATHLEEN "KAT" (nee Suggs)
On March 14, 2019, at the age of 71. Loving wife of James; devoted mother of Colleen, Denise, Kathleen, Tina, Michael, Maureen, Jimmy, and the late Patsy; she is survived by her 17 grandchildren and many great-grandkids; sister of Dorothy Galdo (Don), and the late Eileen.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday eve, 7 to 9 P.M., and Tuesday, from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M., BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 1428 E. Columbia Ave. (at Fkd. Ave.) followed by her Funeral Mass 11 A.M., Holy Name of Jesus Church. Interment private.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 15, 2019