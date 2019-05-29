CASTINE

KATHLEEN MARY

Of Southampton PA, died peace-fully surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 25, 2019. She was 80 years old. Kathleen was the beloved wife of the late George Castine and grand-mother of the late Anthony Pettit. Born in Philadelphia, Kathleen was the loving daughter of the late John Emmet Davis and Anna Coleman Davis and is survived by her sister, Patricia Szanajda. Kathleen will be missed tremendously and remembered by her daughters, Donna Kendall, Denise Boyle (Stephen), Kathleen Pettit (Edward), Jean Marie Kiker (Richard) and Tinamarie Horochiwsky; her 12 grand-children and 14 great-grand-children; her very special and cherished friend, Carmelina Egan; her mother-in-law, Louise Castine, sister-in-law, Rita Tucker (Thomas) and brother-in-law, Michael Castine.

Relatives and friends are invited to greet Kathleen's family on Monday, June 3, 2019, from 8:30 until 10:15 A.M. at THE JOSEPH A. FLUEHR III FUNERAL HOME, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 A.M. at Our Lady of Good Council, 611 Knowles Ave. in Southampton PA 18966. Her Interment will follow at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery in Langhorne PA. In lieu of flowers and in the spirit of Kathleen's generous heart, please perform an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for a friend, family member or even a stranger in her memory. www.fluehr.com





Published on Philly.com on May 29, 2019