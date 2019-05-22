NILES

KATHLEEN (neé Dougherty)

Age 82, peacefully passed from this life on May 20, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Kathleen was prede-ceased by her devoted husband, Robert Olin Niles. She is survived by her three beautiful daughters, Marge Ettorre Harper (Bob), Michelle Ettorre Pirocchi Judge (Bob), and Tracey Ettorre Simonelli (John). She was also blessed with two extremely handsome step-sons Tim Niles (Mindy), and Brian Niles (Adrienne). One of Kathleen's greatest joys included playing with her 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Marcella and Joseph Dougherty and sister, Mary Pat Pusak.

Kathleen had a life-long love of learning and writing. While still a student at Gwynedd Mercy Academy, Kathleen wrote human interest features for the Germantown Courier. Upon high school graduation in 1955, she became the first copy girl at the Philadelphia Daily News. Kathleen continued writing throughout her life, contri-buting to Women's Wear Daily, Fairchild Publications and many trade publications and specialty magazines. After an assignment as Fairchild's legal reporter in Philadelphia, Kathleen became the Federal Court stringer for United Press International. After several years, she became Publications Editor for Scott Paper and then for Fidelity Bank.

Kathleen maintained a steady schedule as a volunteer for various human services, educational and cultural organi-zations. She was also a lifetime member of MENSA. She was a devoted subscriber to all types of science publications, which contributed to her life-long love of learning. At 60 years of age, she married the love of her life, Robert Olin Niles. As a couple who met later in life, they loved to share their story promising whoever they met, it was never too late to fall in love again. During their 13 years of marriage, the couple traveled throughout the country, and always set aside time for the annual family vacation week, where their two families blended in one very Large gathering for all kinds of shenanigans. Kathleen loved gourmet cooking, hosting dinner parties, and lived a life with gratitude for the joys of good times and the lessons learned from the more difficult times.

Friends and family are invited to her Visitation on May 28, 2019 from 8:30-10:30 A.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382. (610) 431-9000. Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. at Saints Simon and Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Ct., West Chester, PA. Interment St. Anne's Cemetery, Phoenixville, PA. Kathleen has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations in her name be made to or Penn Hospice of West Chester. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com





