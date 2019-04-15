|
|
CAMPBELL
KATHLEEN P. (nee Ward)
Age 78 years; of Broomall, Pa. formerly of Havertown, Pa. passed away on April 11, 2019. Beloved wife of Patrick Campbell. Loving mother of Patrick J. (Colleen) Campbell, Jim Campbell, Brian F. (Rachael) Campbell, and the late Cathy Ann Campbell. Devoted grandmother of Dylan Campbell. Kathleen has 9 brothers and a sister; Mary T. (the late William) McHugh. Relatives and Friends are invited to her Visitation Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 9 to 9:55 A.M. and to her Mass of Christian Burial following at 10 am, both in St. Anastasia Church 3301 West Chester Pike Newtown Square, Pa. 19073. Int. Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery. (In lieu of flowers an offering in Mrs. Campbell's name to either The Divine Providence Village 686 Old Marple Rd. Springfield, Pa. 19064 or to St. Anastasia's Church at the above address. www.stretchfuneralhome.com)
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 15, 2019