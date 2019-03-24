Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
KATHLEEN PICA
KATHLEEN (Mulhern) PICA

KATHLEEN (Mulhern) PICA Notice
PICA
KATHLEEN (nee Mulhern)


Age 87, March 22, 2019. Wife of the late Alfred. Mother of Pattie Day (Luis), Kathy Harkins (Jim) and the late Theresa Mattioli (Rob). Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wednesday morning, 9-10:45 A.M. at St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19114. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, National Head-quarters, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 24, 2019
