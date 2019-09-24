|
|
MULLIN
KATHLEEN R. (nee St. Leger)
93 years of age, of Springfield, PA, passed away on September 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leo A. Mullin, Jr. Loving mother of Charles "Bud" (Judy), Michael (Sheila), Kathleen Hass (Ed), Patricia Rafferty (Frank), Mary Ann "Mimi" Macri (Mike), Thomas (Lisa), Theresa Price (Carla), Sean & Robert (Karen). Also survived by her 14 grand-children and 9 great- grand-children. Predeceased by her siblings, Mary Maloy, John, Michael, Joseph and Theresa St. Leger, as well as her grandson Matthew Mullin.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday eve, 6 to 9 P.M., at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 3300 WEST CHESTER PIKE, NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA, 610-353-6300, and Saturday, 9:30 to 10:45 A.M., St. Francis of Assisi Church, 136 Saxer Ave. Springfield, PA, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to the Matthew Mullin Foundation, 501 N. Providence Rd., Suite 717, Media, PA 19063.
www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 24, 2019