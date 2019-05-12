Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
(610) 642-7954
KATHLEEN RENNICH
KATHLEEN RENNICH

RENNICH
KATHLEEN
Of Narberth, PA. Daughter of the late John Rennich and Catherine McElhone Rennich. Survived by her cousins Kathleen Cirelli, Barbara Bowden (Jack), James McElhone (Margie) and all of their children. Funeral Mass Wed. May 15, 10:30 A.M. St. Margaret Church, 208 N. Narberth Ave., Narberth, PA. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation at the Church at 10 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to National Breast Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 678572, Dallas TX 75267-8572 (www.national breastcancer.org)
McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore
www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on May 12, 2019
