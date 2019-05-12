|
|
RENNICH
KATHLEEN
Of Narberth, PA. Daughter of the late John Rennich and Catherine McElhone Rennich. Survived by her cousins Kathleen Cirelli, Barbara Bowden (Jack), James McElhone (Margie) and all of their children. Funeral Mass Wed. May 15, 10:30 A.M. St. Margaret Church, 208 N. Narberth Ave., Narberth, PA. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation at the Church at 10 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to National Breast Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 678572, Dallas TX 75267-8572 (www.national breastcancer.org)
Published on Philly.com on May 12, 2019