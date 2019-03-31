|
SCHLARB
KATHLEEN (nee Mannix)
70, of Rydal, PA passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019. Kathleen was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, a daughter of the late Edgar Patrick Mannix, MD and Elizabeth Amelia (nee Lindquist). Beloved wife of Dr. Lawrence Schlarb, DMD. Loving mother of Steffan (Brandon) and Christoffer (Adriana). Devoted grandmother of Dylan and Bailey. Dear sister of Patricia Mannix, Sharyn Mannix, Michael (Laura), Patrick (Maria), Maureen Mannix, Judy Kent (Frank), Mary Elizabeth Mannix, Christine Williams (Michael), Thomas and Frank (Michele). She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Kathleen received her Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Dayton and worked as an office manager. She was a gifted artist, poet and pianist.
Family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 6 to 8 P.M. at the JOSEPH J. McGOLDRICK FUNERAL HOME, 507 West Ave., Jenkintown, PA. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11 A.M. at Immaculate Conception B.V.M. Church, 602 West Ave., Jenkintown, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking people to donate to the Glioblastoma Foundation in Kathy's name. Condolences:
www.McGoldrickFH.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 31, 2019