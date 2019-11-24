Home

Murray - Paradee Funeral Home
601 Marlton Pike
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8020
KATHLEEN T. (Boyle) IAQUINTO

KATHLEEN T. (Boyle) IAQUINTO Notice
IAQUINTO
KATHLEEN T. (nee Boyle)


Age 85 of Cherry Hill formerly of Bucks County on November 21, 2019. Beloved wife of John. Devoted mother of Dr. John Iaquinto, Karin DiDonato and Janine McDowall. Loving grand-mother of Lauren, Grace, Isabel, Ian and Jaydon. Kathleen and her siblings were raised by a single mother and although she showed an aptitude for higher education she went to work after graduating from Little Flower HS to help the family. After raising her children her career included management and Human Resources in the banking industry. After a stroke in 2013 she took quiet pride in her grandchildren's individual achievements and celebrated each milestone with her loving family. A lover of classic movies and the the New York Times crossword, Kathleen will always be remembered for her charming personality, wit and candor, laughing til she cried, lending a sympathetic ear, and her fierce loyalty to her family. She has earned "her wings" in carrying on her life with courage as long as she did. She will be greatly missed by everyone.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 24, 2019
