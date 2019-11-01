Home

SR. KATHLEEN TOBIN, OSF
On October 31, 2019, 2019 of Aston, PA. Religious, Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass Wednesday November 6, 2019 Assisi House, 600 Red Hill Rd., Aston, PA 19014. Prayer Service Wednesday 9:30 A.M. followed by her visitation. Interment Our Lady of Angels Cemetery Aston, PA Memorial donations in sister's name to The Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Rd., Aston, PA, 19014 would be appreciated.

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 1, 2019
