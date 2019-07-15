Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Funeral Home
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
610-353-6300
Resources
More Obituaries for KATHLEEN CAULEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHLEEN V. (Halligan) CAULEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KATHLEEN V. (Halligan) CAULEY Notice
CAULEY
KATHLEEN V. (nee Halligan)


on July 12, 2019, of Spring Mills, PA, formerly of Havertown, PA. Beloved wife of the late Martin E. Cauley, devoted mother of Karen Jennis (Steve), loving grandmother of Jillian Jennis (Kevin Doyle), dear sister of the late Claire Shultz and James Halligan. Relatives and Friends are invited to her Funeral Mass, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 10:00 AM St. Pius X Church, 204 Lawrence Rd., Broomall, PA 19008, were friends may call in church after 9:00 AM. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to PDSA (Platelet Disorder Support Association), 8751 Brecksville Rd., Suite 150, Cleveland, OH 44141.

Arrg. by: THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, (610-353-6300). Online Condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Funeral Home
Download Now