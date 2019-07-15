|
|
CAULEY
KATHLEEN V. (nee Halligan)
on July 12, 2019, of Spring Mills, PA, formerly of Havertown, PA. Beloved wife of the late Martin E. Cauley, devoted mother of Karen Jennis (Steve), loving grandmother of Jillian Jennis (Kevin Doyle), dear sister of the late Claire Shultz and James Halligan. Relatives and Friends are invited to her Funeral Mass, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 10:00 AM St. Pius X Church, 204 Lawrence Rd., Broomall, PA 19008, were friends may call in church after 9:00 AM. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to PDSA (Platelet Disorder Support Association), 8751 Brecksville Rd., Suite 150, Cleveland, OH 44141.
Arrg. by: THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, (610-353-6300). Online Condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on July 15, 2019