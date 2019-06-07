|
BURKE
KATHRYN "KAY"
Age 90, on June 5, 2019. Daughter of the late John and Mary. Beloved sister of Franny (Irene), Noreen (Walt) Basher and the late Nancy (Frank), Rita (Frank), Mary (Frank), John (Pat), Thomas (Cass), Joey (Patsy), Theresa (Robert) and Peter (Joan). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation Thursday 9 A.M. to 10 A.M. St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Road, Broomall. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment private. Arr.
KING FUNERAL SERVICE
Published on Philly.com on June 7, 2019