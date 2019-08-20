Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
215-482-8878
KATHRYN (Madden) DUBBS

KATHRYN (Madden) DUBBS Notice
DUBBS
KATHRYN (nee Madden)


93 years old, peacefully on August 14, 2019, of Roxborough. Kathryn was "a fixture" in the Book Store at Phila. Textile and Science College for 20 years. Wife of the late Francis Dubbs. Beloved mother of Jacqueline (Thomas) Lubatty, Claire (the late Giuseppe) DePaola, Frank (Ethel) Dubbs, Magdalan (Joseph) Effinger, Rebecca (the late Scott) Gibson,
and the late Mary Kathryn Eobbi and Michael (Rose) Dubbs. Cherished grandmother of Ryan, Caitlin, Shawna, Eric, Maria, Daniela, Jason, Ethan, Rachel, Alyssa and Julianna. Great-grandmother to 9 great-grandchildren. The family will receive relatives and friends in the Chapel on Friday Aug. 23rd 9:30 A.M., followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. in the Sacred Heart Chapel (IHM Parish), 819 Cathedral Rd.(off Ridge Ave.), Phila. 19128. Int. West Laurel Hill Cem. Please send donations in Kathryn's name to , P.O. Box 3704, Memphis, TN 38105.

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 20, 2019
