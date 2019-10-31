Home

Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home, Inc. - Jenkintown
507 West Avenue
Jenkintown, PA 19046
(215) 884-0800
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
St. James Church
8320 Brookside Rd
Elkins Park, PA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Church
8320 Brookside Rd
Elkins Park, PA
KATHRYN J. (Rose) FINLAN

KATHRYN J. (Rose) FINLAN Notice
FINLAN
KATHRYN J. (nee Rose)
Oct. 29, 2019. Wife of the late William B. Sr. Mother of Kathryn McDevitt (John), William (Linda), Jan Hopkins (Robert), Stephen (Delia), and John (Susan). Grandmother of 16; great-grandmother of 21. Sister to James, Thomas, and Eugene Rose and the late Geraldine Roth. Family will receive relatives and friends Monday, Nov. 4, 201,9 from 9:45 to 10:50 A.M., followed by her Funeral Mass, at 11 A.M., both at St. James Church, 8320 Brookside Rd., Elkins Park, PA 19027. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to St. James Church or St. Joseph Villa, 110 W Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031.
Services entrusted to JOSEPH J. MCGOLDRICK FUNERAL HOME, Jenkintown, PA.
Condolences:

www.McGoldrickFH.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 31, 2019
