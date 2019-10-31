|
FINLAN
KATHRYN J. (nee Rose)
Oct. 29, 2019. Wife of the late William B. Sr. Mother of Kathryn McDevitt (John), William (Linda), Jan Hopkins (Robert), Stephen (Delia), and John (Susan). Grandmother of 16; great-grandmother of 21. Sister to James, Thomas, and Eugene Rose and the late Geraldine Roth. Family will receive relatives and friends Monday, Nov. 4, 201,9 from 9:45 to 10:50 A.M., followed by her Funeral Mass, at 11 A.M., both at St. James Church, 8320 Brookside Rd., Elkins Park, PA 19027. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to St. James Church or St. Joseph Villa, 110 W Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031.
Services entrusted to JOSEPH J. MCGOLDRICK FUNERAL HOME, Jenkintown, PA.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 31, 2019