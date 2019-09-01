|
|
BROOKS
KATHRYN M. (nee Ralph)
On August 26, 2019. Beloved wife of John "Jack". Loving sister of Claire Borja (Joe) and Vernon J. Ralph (Patricia). Also survived by 3 nephews, Joseph and James Borda and Patrick Ralph and a niece, Allison Borda. A proud graduate of Villanova College of Nursing.
Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral Wednesday, Sept. 4th, in Saint Katherine of Siena Church, 104 S. Aberdeen Ave., Wayne, PA 19087. Visitation with the family from 9:30 to 11 A.M. Funeral Mass beginning at 11 A.M. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, Radnor Station Building #2, Suite 320, 290 King of Prussia Rd., Radnor, PA 19087 would be appreciated.
www.rrfunerals.com
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 1, 2019